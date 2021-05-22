Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.22.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$44.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

