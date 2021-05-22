Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 106.91. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$30.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.03.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.