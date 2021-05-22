Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.68 Million

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $79.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.44 million and the lowest is $77.80 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $326.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.81 million to $337.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $386.40 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.