Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $79.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.44 million and the lowest is $77.80 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $326.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.81 million to $337.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $386.40 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.