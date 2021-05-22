GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 746.55 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

