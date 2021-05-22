Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

