Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.14.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
