Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

IBP opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $17,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.