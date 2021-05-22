Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of ERF opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

