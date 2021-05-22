Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $241.38 million, a P/E ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

