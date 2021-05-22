FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) Raised by Analyst

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevada Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$476.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.