Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$36.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.17.

Shares of CWB opened at C$36.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.99. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$20.06 and a twelve month high of C$36.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5001324 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

