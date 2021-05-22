Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Reduced by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.17 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

