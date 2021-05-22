Piper Sandler Weighs in on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VCTR opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

