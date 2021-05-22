Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.04 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Linde in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $10.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $298.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a 52-week low of $190.35 and a 52-week high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.