Citizens & Northern Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $25.06 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $400.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

