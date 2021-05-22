BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.