Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXB. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) target price (down previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OXB opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.61) on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21). The company has a market capitalization of £921.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 970.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

