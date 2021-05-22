RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,380

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 4,422 ($57.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,489.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,851.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.60. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,186 ($28.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a €1.00 ($1.18) dividend. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

