Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RNWH. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities downgraded Renew to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Tuesday. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £527.16 million and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 608.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 542.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

