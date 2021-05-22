Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on the stock.

LON SLN opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £567.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 582.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 537.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

