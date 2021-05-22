Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $396.93

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $396.93 and traded as high as $457.39. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $444.02, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.93.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.