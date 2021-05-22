Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $647,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,016 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 146,348 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

