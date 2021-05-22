China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) versus Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Critical Analysis

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Atos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CITIC Bank $47.62 billion 0.55 $6.95 billion N/A N/A Atos $12.98 billion 0.56 $3.81 billion N/A N/A

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Atos.

Risk and Volatility

China CITIC Bank has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A Atos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China CITIC Bank and Atos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CITIC Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atos 1 7 2 0 2.10

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Atos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. It also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, the company offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. The company has 1,401 outlets, including 37 tier-one branches, 124 tier-two branches, and 1,240 sub-branches, as well as 9,060 smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things. It also offers infrastructure and foundation services. The company primarily operates under the Atos and Atos|Syntel brands. It serves energy and utilities, financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, telecommunications and media, transport and logistics, retail, hospitality, and majority events industries. Atos SE was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

