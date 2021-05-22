Wells Fargo & Company Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.57.

IFF stock opened at $140.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

