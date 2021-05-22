Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.23.

ROK stock opened at $260.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $200.56 and a one year high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $3,918,951. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 427,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,912,000 after buying an additional 121,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

