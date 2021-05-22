Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.90.
TSE RY opened at C$123.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$118.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.20. The stock has a market cap of C$175.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.03 and a 52-week high of C$123.82.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,866 shares of company stock worth $2,544,781.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
