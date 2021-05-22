Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.90.

TSE RY opened at C$123.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$118.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.20. The stock has a market cap of C$175.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.03 and a 52-week high of C$123.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,866 shares of company stock worth $2,544,781.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

