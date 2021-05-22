Liberty Oilfield Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,173 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,638% compared to the average daily volume of 125 call options.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $14.38 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,581,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,581,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,610,202. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,413 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

