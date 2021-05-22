Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.15.

TSE ERO opened at C$27.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.55 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

