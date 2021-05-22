Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday.

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £406.28 million and a PE ratio of 13.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

