Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$17.55 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.48.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.