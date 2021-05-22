Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SRE stock opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.52. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

