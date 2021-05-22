Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLCE. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.