Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.48 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £35.80 billion and a PE ratio of 424.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

