William Blair Weighs in on Agenus Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Agenus in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $932.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.