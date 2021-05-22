Piper Sandler Comments on Alexander’s, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Alexander’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.73 EPS.

ALX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALX opened at $264.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

