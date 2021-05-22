GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GDS in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $71.01 on Thursday. GDS has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.