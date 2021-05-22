Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Financial Contrast

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Life Storage alerts:

This table compares Life Storage and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 12.97 $258.70 million $5.62 17.26 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 16.38 N/A N/A N/A

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 25.67% 7.09% 3.49% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Life Storage pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 1 5 0 2.83 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $90.29, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 32.50%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Summary

Life Storage beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.