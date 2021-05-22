thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.87% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.86 ($15.12).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.62 ($11.31) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.24.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

