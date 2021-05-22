Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC opened at €22.10 ($26.00) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.99.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.