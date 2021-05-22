Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.49. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

