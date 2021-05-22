Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.25 ($83.82).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €66.38 ($78.09) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98. Scout24 has a one year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

