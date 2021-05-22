Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $410.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 21,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,550 shares.The stock last traded at $358.80 and had previously closed at $335.58.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PANW. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

