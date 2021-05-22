Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €114.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is €74.43 and its 200 day moving average is €64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 52-week low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 52-week high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

