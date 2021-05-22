Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter.

EPRT stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.