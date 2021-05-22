Mizuho Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $205.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.85.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

