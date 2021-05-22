Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.32.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$135.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$117.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$81.35 and a one year high of C$135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Insiders sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

