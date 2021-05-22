Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

OBNK opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

