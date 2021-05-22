TD Securities Increases Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $56.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.85.

UFS stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

