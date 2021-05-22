Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.62). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $9.98 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

