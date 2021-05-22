Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $85.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 513.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.