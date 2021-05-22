FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Taseko Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$773.11 million and a P/E ratio of 49.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. Insiders sold 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770 in the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

